Sudan's military advances in Khartoum: A shift in the war's momentum

The Sudanese army's recent victories signal a decisive turn in the ongoing civil conflict, though peace remains distant.

The latest news on Sudan. The country's military has claimed control of most of Khartoum in recent days, including critical sites like the presidential palace and the Central Bank, after a fierce battle that has left hundreds dead.

This military advance marks a significant shift in the country's war, which began as a power struggle between generals. However, despite these gains, the conflict is far from over, with the army now facing ongoing resistance from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The war, exacerbated by foreign arms supplies, has devastated Sudan's infrastructure, leaving the capital unrecognizable, and the threat of escalation remains. For now, it remains to be seen whether the military's recent success will bring lasting stability.

Khartoum, Sudan - November, 18, 2017: Aerial view of the Nile and Tuti island

