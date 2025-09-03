Sudan rebels call for urgent aid after landslide claimed over 1,000 lives in Sudan's Darfur region
Appeal highlights severe destruction and worsening conditions in Darfur.
The latest news on Sudan. We already wrote a news piece about a massive landslide in Sudan's Darfur region that wiped out an entire village, with local armed groups reporting that nearly all residents were killed, according to a rebel group that controls the area.
Now, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army reported that only one person survived as heavy rains buried Tarseen, a community once known for citrus farming. "Tarseen, famed for its citrus production, has now been completely levelled to the ground."
"Nearby villagers are overwhelmed with fear that a similar fate might befall them if the... torrential rainfall persists, which underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive evacuation plan and provision of emergency shelter," the group's leader added.