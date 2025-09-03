Sudan rebels call for urgent aid after landslide claimed over 1,000 lives in Sudan's Darfur region

HQ

The latest news on Sudan . We already wrote a news piece about a massive landslide in Sudan's Darfur region that wiped out an entire village, with local armed groups reporting that nearly all residents were killed, according to a rebel group that controls the area.

Now, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army reported that only one person survived as heavy rains buried Tarseen, a community once known for citrus farming. "Tarseen, famed for its citrus production, has now been completely levelled to the ground."

"Nearby villagers are overwhelmed with fear that a similar fate might befall them if the... torrential rainfall persists, which underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive evacuation plan and provision of emergency shelter," the group's leader added.