Sudan faces largest humanitarian crisis in the world amid ongoing civil war

HQ

The latest news on Sudan . As Sudan's civil war enters its third year, we now know that the country is now enduring the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. With nearly 13 million displaced people and millions facing famine, the situation grows direr by the day.

Despite ongoing peace talks in London, Sudan's internal strife continues to escalate, with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) carrying out brutal attacks, including on refugee camps in Darfur, leaving hundreds dead.

Aid organizations and the UN have emphasized the devastating toll the conflict has taken on the population, with violations of humanitarian law being reported. As international efforts to address the crisis remain insufficient, Sudan's plight is all but ignored on the global stage.