Sudan conflict triggers unprecedented refugee crisis

UNHCR raises concerns as the exodus strains regional and global stability.

The latest news on Sudan. We now know that the ongoing war in Sudan has driven over 4 million people across the border, with the UN Refugee Agency confirming on Tuesday the latest threshold has now been crossed.

The scale of the displacement is no longer just a humanitarian issue, it's becoming a political and security challenge for neighboring countries, with host nations like Chad experiencing mounting pressure as they absorb wave after wave of refugees.

Sudan conflict triggers unprecedented refugee crisis
‏Aerial photos dated June 28, 2023 of a huge fire in one of the buildings in the city of Omdurman due to violent clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Central Reserve // Shutterstock

