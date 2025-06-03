Sudan conflict triggers unprecedented refugee crisis

Dansk
The latest news on Sudan. We now know that the ongoing war in Sudan has driven over 4 million people across the border, with the UN Refugee Agency confirming on Tuesday the latest threshold has now been crossed.
The scale of the displacement is no longer just a humanitarian issue, it's becoming a political and security challenge for neighboring countries, with host nations like Chad experiencing mounting pressure as they absorb wave after wave of refugees.