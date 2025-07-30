Suda51's Hotel Barcelona sets official release date

HQ

The eclectic mix of horror, action and strange visuals from the minds of gaming legends Suda51 and SWERY has marked its release date. We knew it was coming in September, but now we know Hotel Barcelona will arrive on the 26th of September.

Hotel Barcelona sees a luxury hotel turn into a killing grounds as serial killers stalk the halls. You'll play as Justine, a US Marshal who crashes near the grounds and must make use of a monster inside her to survive.

Hotel Barcelona looks to have more than just interesting visuals, as its death mechanic means you gain something from each loss as a shadow of your death joins you for the fight ahead. You can also team up with up to three friends in Hotel Barcelona.

Physical editions of the game will be available for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions, and can be pre-ordered now. Hotel Barcelona will also be available on PC and Nintendo Switch when it launches on the 26th of September.