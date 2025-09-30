Suda51 wants to bring his signature chaos to Peacemaker

HQ

The other day, we reviewed the just launched title Hotel Barcelona, a game developed by two of Japan's most eccentric game developers, Goichi "Suda51" Suda and Hidetaka "Swery65" Suehiro. So what will they do next?

We don't know yet, of course, but we do know what Suda51 would like to develop if he had his way. What many people might not know is that 13 years ago, he released a game together with DC boss James Gunn, namely the cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw.

And maybe he's now keen to work with Gunn again. When he was recently interviewed on the Future Games Show, he was asked if there was any DC character he thought would be great to base a game on, to which he quickly and confidently replied "Peacemaker."

It's easy to understand his point, as this character has access to a plethora of weapons and original abilities via his many helmets. And the fact that he's a slightly odd character is, of course, a good fit for a slightly odd developer like Suda51.

We assume we're not alone in thinking this sounds like a really good idea, especially since we already know that Gunn and Suda51 are capable of accomplishing great things together.