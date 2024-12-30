Suda51 says he will announce his new game next year

HQ

Suda51, the creator of No More Heroes, Shadows of the Damned, The Silver Case, and killer7, has been cooking up something new at Grasshopper Manufacture for quite some time now. While there have been teases here and there, alongside reminders that Suda51 is working on something, we're still not sure what that is.

However, in a new 4Gamer interview (via Gematsu), Goichi Suda reveals he plans 2025 to be the year he finally reveals what's behind the curtain. "I'll announce a new title. Err, maybe. For sure," he says of his 2025 ambitions.

The immediate attempt to backtrack on the promise feels typically Suda51, and while it does seem almost certain that we'll get an announcement, we've had promises like this in gaming before from beloved creators, so let's just hold onto our hats until Suda51 reveals what's next.