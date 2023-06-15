Suda51 previews new project at Grasshopper Showcase 2023

HQ

Although we got to see him as guest of honour (and killer robot) at last year's Devolver Direct, the work of Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, has been a mystery since Grasshopper Manufacture was acquired by NetEase Games.

The creator of the No More Heroes series appeared last night during Grasshopper Direct 2023, which was also the studio's first online event and a celebration of its 25 years in business. What we're not so clear on yet is what they're working on, because although he goes through all their previous projects, it's only in the last few seconds of the video (which you have below, and which is quite an experience) that Suda51 acknowledges that what he has on the TV screen is their new game. But no title, no synopsis, no nothing.

At least it's nice to know that the team still has something in the works, and that they have that particular sense of humour in their presentation. We'll keep an eye out for more news from Grasshopper in the future.