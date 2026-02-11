Suda51 on a potential collab with Hotline Miami's Dennis Wedin: "He'd do the art, I'd do game design"

HQ

Romeo is a Dead Man is now available and therefore you can read our review to learn all about Grasshopper Manufacture's latest and greatest. However, it turns out it won't be the only game the Japanese studio will put out this year.

On the occasion of today's release, in a new edition of the Grasshopper Direct show, studio CEO and creative director Goichi Suda talks about Romeo and dedicates the milestone to his late colleague Tatsushi Fujita. Besides, he underlines their intention to launch both a physical edition and a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game (as revealed to Gamereactor a couple of weeks ago), and then reveals that they're "almost 100% certain" that they will release yet another GhM game this year.

Nothing more has been revealed about the project being developed in parallel to Romeo is a Dead Man, though one would expect it to be of a smaller scale, considering the studio size and the team shown on the game's different credit screens. It will also not be Suda51's dreamed collaboration with Dennis Wedin, as much as he'd love to work with Hotline Miami's creator as soon as possible. Talking with Gamereactor, we asked Suda-san about potential future collaborations, recalling how he had worked with Shinji Mikami (Shadows of the Damned) and Akira Yamaoka (Let it Die) in the past, or Darick Robertson (No More Heroes 3) and Hidetaka 'Swery65' Suehiro (Hotel Barcelona) more recently.

"Yeah, one person in particular would be Dennis Wedin, the creator of Hotline Miami. I've known him for a while. We've been talking about this for a long time, about doing something together, collaborating somehow".

Then Suda-san elaborates, even suggesting the roles they'd take as co-devs in the collab project:

"He does some great art. I think we could do something really cool if we'd have Dennis do the art for the game and I'd act as game designer. Who knows if it'll happen or how long it would take to happen. But again, that's something we've been discussing for a long time, about finally getting together and doing something at some point. So I'd love to work with him in the near future".

Let's not forget that Jasper Byrne, the main composer of Hotline Miami, is one of the many artists included in the amazing soundtrack of Romeo is a Dead Man. But how do you picture an inevitably violent, psychedelic game by Suda and Wedin?