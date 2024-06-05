Suda51 isn't sure we'll ever see No More Heroes again

HQ

Suda51 is a game designer and creator known the world over. He has created The Silver Case, Lollipop Chainsaw, and of course the franchise that probably defines him the most to many gamers, No More Heroes.

Following the release of 2021's No More Heroes 3, fans are still clamouring for more Travis Touchdown, but in an interview with Eurogamer, Suda51 claims he's not sure we'll ever see the series or its protagonist return.

"Honestly, not even I know that," he said. "Of course I'd love to see him again, but to be honest it's simply not my call to make."

No More Heroes 3 did cap off the franchise in a way, and Suda51 is busy working on Hotel Barcelona right now, so if Travis is destined to return, it won't be for a while yet.