Suda51 and Swery 65's collaborative horror project delayed

Hotel Barcelona, the horror project being worked on by Suda51 (of No More Heroes fame) and Swery 65 (mostly known for the cult-classic horror game Deadly Premonition which is getting a sequel this year) has been delayed, at least if Suda51's tweet is to be believed.

The tweet was in ASCII and seems to suggest the launch window of this new horror project is 2021. The same tweet was then shared by Devolver's Twitter account, which seems to validate the notion that the game will come out next year.

