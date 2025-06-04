Suda 51 unveils new game Romeo is a Dead Man

Grasshopper Manufacture fans rejoiced as we got to see Suda51's latest project, Romeo is a Dead Man, which looks just as extravagant as we'd expect from the acclaimed developer.

Revealed as part of the PlayStation State of Play tonight, Romeo is a Dead Man opened up with a stylistic cinematic showcasing our titular protagonist getting mortally wounded. His life saved by a prototype device, Romeo is a new special agent hunting down space-time criminals under the codename Dead Man.

Using guns and swords, as well as his Dead Gear, Romeo will hack, slash, and shoot his way through multiple universes, while also searching for his missing girlfriend Juliet.

Romeo is a Dead Man releases in 2026.