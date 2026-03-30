Suda 51 celebrates Grasshopper Manufacture's 29th anniversary and promises to keep going

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Goichi Suda, or Suda51 as he is popularly known, is one of the best-known and most charismatic active developers on the video game scene. And even now, at the age of 58, he has no plans to hang up his tie.

Today, he celebrated the 29th anniversary of Grasshopper Manufacture on social media - the studio through which he has brought the world titles such as Silver Case, Killer7, No More Heroes and the original Lollipop Chainsaw - and he did so with a promise: "Still not done just yet."

Suda51 has just released Romeo is a Dead Man, and all signs suggest this won't be his last project. If you want to find out more about this title and enjoy Goichi Suda's infectious personality, don't miss the interview he recently gave us at Gamereactor, which you can watch below.