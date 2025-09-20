Sucker Punch studio head: "Celebrating murder is a deal-breaker for us"

HQ

It's been a turbulent week for Sucker Punch. As most regular Gamereactor readers already know, the studio faced major backlash after one of its employees essentially celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk on social media.

The comment—widely regarded as deeply hateful—triggered an online uproar that quickly spilled over to the new Ghost of Yotei trailer, which was bombarded with negative remarks and dislikes. Drew Harrison was promptly fired from his position, as we previously reported, and Sucker Punch has now issued an official apology for the entire situation.

In an interview, studio head Brian Fleming stated:

"Drew's no longer an employee here. I think we're aligned as a studio that celebrating or making light of someone's murder is a deal-breaker for us, and we condemn that, kind of in no uncertain terms. That's sort of our studio, and that's kind of where we are."

A Sony representative was present during the interview and allowed no further questions on the matter. The message is clear: the company wants to move forward and refocus attention on Ghost of Yotei.