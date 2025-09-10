Sucker Punch on the GTA VI delay: "That was a great day"

HQ

It's nothing new that developers and publishers are keen to move their games ahead of major releases, and as recently as last week's Hollow Knight: Silksong, several companies complained and/or took action. But... nothing is bigger than Grand Theft Auto VI, of course.

The game's one-year delay, from fall 2025 to May 2026, was huge and sent shockwaves through other companies' release plans, with some having made the costly decision to move their games - only to once again end up alongside Rockstar's sixth installment. But not everyone was negative about it, because those who still planned to release their games this fall actually got rid of their worst competitor.

In an interview with MinnMax, Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox was asked if champagne had been popped when the Grand Theft Auto VI delay was confirmed. Fox smiled from ear to ear and replied:

"We're all still hungover. Multi-month hangover. That was a great day."

Sucker Punch is working on Ghost of Yotei, which recently achieved gold status, and is therefore fully ready for its premiere on October 2.