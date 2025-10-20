Sucker Punch on Ghost of Yotei DLC: "It there's rooms to improve... then we'll certainly take a hard look"

HQ

Anyone who has played Ghost of Yotei since the Sucker Punch-developed title arrived earlier this month will be somewhat familiar with how the story is neatly tied up into a bow. It's a complete tale from start to finish, meaning there isn't a gaping hole for DLC or such to fill. So, should we expect any DLC to arrive down the line?

Game Informer recently asked co-director Jason Connell if he sees Atsu's story as complete, to which he replied:

"I see it as a chapter is done, but she has so much more in front of her. She's just suddenly learning to live again without her brother with her niece and as a surrogate mother figure. Revenge is now fully behind her, but she's not fully healed. She's healed a lot, and she's learned to see a future beyond revenge.

"But what that future is? Is it just going to be smooth sailing? I think absolutely not. And that's one of the interesting things about Atsu's story that also makes it, really relatable."

Connell was then pressed about if this means there is room for DLC to which he added:

"I think for us, we are at the spot in the project where we just get to put it out there and see what's resonating with people and what people love and what people feel like they wish they maybe knew more about Atsu."

He goes on to emphasise, "Certainly we love Atsu, and we think it's a great character. And just like with Jin, if there's rooms to improve it or to bring some new elements to life or clarity for the narrative's sake and it falls within what is best for Sucker Punch, then we'll certainly take a hard look at that for sure."

Would you like to return to Yotei to continue Atsu's journey or do you also regard the adventure as complete?