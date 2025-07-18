Sucker Punch director "would love to work on more Infamous"

HQ

Sucker Punch is of course busy right now with Ghost of Yotei, the sequel to the five-year-old Ghost of Tsushima, which will be released in a few months. Prior to making these Japanese adventures, the company was best known for its superhero simulator Infamous.

Unfortunately, we haven't seen any signs of life from it since Infamous: First Light was released eleven years ago, but that doesn't mean the series is forgotten or buried. In an interview with Game Informer, Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox says he would love to return to the Infamous universe:

"I would love to work on more Infamous. I would love to see a trilogy rerelease, but Sucker Punch is a one game at a time shop, and right now we are very focused on finishing Ghost of Yōtei."

A remastered re-release would of course be nice, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a new and fancy adventure for PlayStation 5. How eager are you to return to the world of Infamous?