Succession's Brian Cox says Joaquin Phoenix was 'truly terrible' in Napoleon

While most consider Joaquin Phoenix to be one of the best actors alive today, not everyone shares that sentiment, and it seems Succession's Brian Cox is completely flabbergasted by the actor and his most recent performance in Napoleon.

In a live chat that has since been transcribed by The Standard, Cox went off on Phoenix, to put it mildly. "Terrible. It's terrible. A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling," he said. "I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's totally his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it's good drama. No - it's lies."

Cox then went on to ponder Phoenix's name. "I think he's well named. Joaquin...whackeen... whacky. It's a sort of whacky performance." After he was done kicking Phoenix, he then took aim at method acting, Braveheart, and US politics. At 77 years-old, Cox is giving his best old man rants right now it seems.