Succession will end with its fourth season

The award-winning comedy drama Succession will end with its upcoming fourth season, according to series creator Jesse Armstrong.

Succession focuses on the Roy family, a parody of an American dynasty made wealthy through the ownership of a media conglomerate. For the past three seasons, the patriarch of the Roy family has had constant attempts made on his position, but now it seems it may all be drawing to a close.

In a discussion with The New Yorker, Armstrong revealed that the show would end with its upcoming fourth season, and his reasoning behind that decision. "I feel a responsibility to the viewership," Armstrong said. "And I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it, guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end."

"I've never thought this could go on forever," he continued. "The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

"I got together with a few of my fellow-writers before we started the writing of Season 4, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, "Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?" And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

