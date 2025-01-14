Succession creator reveals his next project

HQ

Succession and Peep Show creator Jesse Armstrong is one of the biggest names in TV right now, especially with a lot of questions asked about what he'll do next. The Emmy award-winning show was a huge critical success for HBO, and it seems the television company will be keeping Armstrong around for the time being.

As Deadline reports, Jesse Armstrong is working once more with HBO on an original film idea alongside executive producer Frank Rich, who was also an executive producer on Succession. The film follows four friends as they meet up during the turmoil of a financial crisis.

Armstrong may be known more for his TV work, but he has written films in the past, including In the Loop in 2009 alongside Armando Iannucci. There's no release date or a title for Armstrong's new film yet, but we imagine we'll get more details soon.