Succession and Game of Thrones creators are making the Harry Potter TV series

It's been more than a year since Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed the Harry Potter books will become a TV show, and we haven't heard anything noteworthy since. That's changing today.

A press release reveals that Francesca Gardiner (producer on Succession, His Dark Materials and Killing Eve) will be a showrunner for the Harry Potter TV series. She's not the only person attached to the project that indicates Warner Bros. wants it to be good, as Mark Mylod (Succession, The Menu and Game of Thrones) will be directing several episodes. Both of them will also be executive producers.

We're not told anything new besides that, but this definitely makes it sound like we might learn who's playing Harry, Hermione, Ron and the rest before the end of this year.