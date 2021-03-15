Subreddit behind GameStop stock fiasco has raised over $77,000 for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund

You're watching Advertisements

WallStreetBets has been all the rage on Reddit these past few weeks, following the Reddit GameStop stock fiasco that saw a bunch of amateur investors bring Wall Street to its knees. While an investigation regarding how this situation came about is still very much in full effect, the community in the subreddit has been using the money it has made to adopt various animals and donate to wildlife charities.

The one that has seen the biggest support is the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, who has as of yesterday, March 14, seen over $77,000 donated to the charity from the subreddit alone. Of course, as this is a subreddit, the animals that have been adopted have been named with daft accordance, including a falcon called Deep Falcon Value, a parody of DeepF*ckingValue (the Redditor who helped spearhead the GameStop stock madness).

As more information about the GameStop hearing is revealed, we'll be sure to keep you up to date.