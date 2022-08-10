Subnautica developers to unveil new sci-fi IP at Gamescom Opening Night Live

HQ

Now that we're getting ever closer to Gamescom, Geoff Keighley, the man behind the Opening Night Live show, has got back to his usual tricks of announcing what will be making an appearance during the showcase.

One such game will be a brand new sci-fi IP coming from the developers of the Subnautica series, Unknown Worlds. It's been said that there will be gameplay for the title shown off as part of the event, and Unknown Worlds has even gone a step further to share some extra details about the project.

"It's true! We're going to be at @gamescom to showcase our new IP: a turn-based, sci-fi strategy game. If you've been wondering what we've been up to, make sure you tune in to Opening Night Live, and if you're at the show, come and say hi #gamescom2022".

Be sure to tune into the show at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on August 23 to catch this reveal for yourself.