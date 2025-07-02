Subnautica developer brings on The Callisto Protocol studio's CEO as new boss

HQ

There is a bit of a management change happening in the Krafton family of developers as the CEO of Striking Distance, makers of The Callisto Protocol, is leaving the studio to instead hop over to Subnautica creator Unknown Worlds to become its new boss.

As mentioned in a press release, Steve Papoutsis is switching between the two Krafton-owned companies to help see Unknown Worlds over the line in its effort of delivering Subnautica 2. He will be serving as CEO, where he is taking over from Ted Gill, Charlie Cleveland, and Max McGuire, who formerly served as the studio's leadership.

As for what the future holds for the co-founders and original creators of the underwater adventure, Krafton explains:

"While Krafton sought to keep the Unknown Worlds' co-founders and original creators of the Subnautica series involved in the game's development, the company wishes them well on their next endeavors."

It's unclear what this means for Striking Distance, but Krafton big boss CH Kim has commented on the leadership change with the following:

"There is nothing more important than the gamer experience. Given the anticipation around Subnautica 2, we owe our players nothing less than the best possible game, as soon as possible. We are thrilled Steve is joining us in our shared commitment at KRAFTON and Unknown Worlds to deliver Subnautica 2 as a more complete and satisfying entry in the series—one that truly lives up to player expectations."