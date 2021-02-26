Subnautica: Below Zero gets a 1.0 release date of May 14

You're watching Advertisements

After its final Early Access update was rolled out yesterday, it has been revealed that Subnautica: Below Zero will be making its full 1.0 release on Steam and Epic Games Store on May 14, 2021. This underwater adventure is the follow up to 2018's Subnautica, a title which was awarded PC Game of the Year at the Golden Joy Stick Awards.

Ted Gill, President of Unknown Worlds, said: "Subnautica: Below Zero has grown and evolved based on community feedback in Early Access and we're excited to finally launch the full-blown sequel to Subnautica. After two years of implementing player feedback and adding new features and content, we're excited to welcome players back to the depths of Planet 4546B to find an all new experience on PC and console."

We previewed Below Zero when it entered Early Access in 2019 and we said:"Subnautica: Below Zero is shaping up to be an intriguing continuation of the adventure that started off in the first game and we're looking forward to taking another look when it's finished."

