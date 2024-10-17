Subnautica 2 shown in a new trailer

If you've been waiting for the sequel to the claustrophobic diving game Subnautica, the wait is almost over. Subnautica 2 will offer an Early Access version already in 2025. One of the big news is that you can play with up to three of your friends.

But Uknown Worlds has not forgotten those who want to play alone, as you will also be able to do this by yourself. If you want to try this, it will be possible in 2025 for both Xbox Series X/S and PC.