Subnautica 2 has been delayed until 2026

Developer Unknown Worlds has announced that following the recent change of leadership, it will also be debuting the Subnautica sequel later than expected. Originally planned to arrive as an Early Access title this year, it will now be coming in 2026, and the reason for that is outlined as the following:

"We got some great feedback about Subnautica 2 during those playtests. The community was responding well to the environment, creatures, and story, and felt positive about the general direction of the game. It gave us a great indication that we're swimming in the right direction.

"It also provided some insight that there are a few areas where we needed to improve before launching the first version of Subnautica 2 to the world. Our community is at the heart of how we develop, so we want to give ourselves a little extra time to respond to more of that feedback before releasing the game into Early Access."

With this delay in mind, the developer has revealed what we can expect from Subnautica 2. We have been shown a first early snippet of gameplay and to add to this some promises have been made about additional content that will be present when the game eventually arrives on an undetermined date.

Unknown Worlds explains: "Now that Subnautica 2 is coming out in 2026, we'll be able to add more biomes, more vehicle upgrades, additional tools, expand on our story, and include more creatures to discover."

Otherwise, expect more updates later this year, including the next Dev Vlog that will be coming later than expected.