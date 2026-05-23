Subnautica 2 developers respond to complaints about invincible fish

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Unknown Worlds has now addressed the recent criticism of Subnautica 2 in an open letter to players. As we previously reported, several players have taken issue with the game's invincible fish and how underwater creatures behave in the Early Access version, and the developers now acknowledge that the balance isn't quite where it should be.

The studio writes that certain encounters with predators currently feel more frustrating than exciting, and that the tools players have to deal with these threats aren't always clear or satisfying. Therefore, they are now working on adjustments to, among other things, aggression patterns, aggro range, distress flares, the Survival Tool, and how creatures interact with vehicles and bases.

Unknown Worlds writes:

"Subnautica has always been built around vulnerability, exploration, and survival rather than traditional weapon-based combat. We believe that this is part of what makes the game unique. However, that design only works if creature encounters feel fair, readable, and engaging."

In other words, the studio seems determined to ensure that Subnautica 2 won't be a traditional underwater action game, but they also acknowledge that encounters with creatures need to feel more fair and understandable than they do right now.

Would you rather be blasting fish left and right?