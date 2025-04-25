Subnautica 2 developer reveals new in-game look in road to Early Access trailer

HQ

Despite being confirmed to be on the way back in 2022, we still don't have much information on Unknown Worlds' sequel to the popular survival adventure Subnautica. However, as per a new developer vlog, we do have a bit more information on the game.

A new video sees design lead Anthony Gallegos take us through a small sample of the new environments we'll see in Subnautica 2 as well as a few fresh creatures that'll be occupying the waters we'll explore.

Base-building and co-op features also make it into the trailer, but with less than two minutes of footage, there's nothing truly substantial to go on. Also, we still don't have a firm release date for Subnautica 2's Early Access launch.

Subnautica 2 is expected to launch later this year in Early Access. Check out the latest dev vlog below: