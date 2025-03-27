Submarine tragedy in Red Sea leaves 6 Russians dead

HQ

The latest news on Egypt . A tourist submarine designed for underwater sightseeing tragically sank on Thursday off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, leaving six Russian passengers dead while 39 others were safely rescued.

The vessel, named Sindbad, had 50 people onboard from many destinations, along with an Egyptian crew. As a crucial hub for Egypt's tourism sector, the Red Sea attracts many visitors, but recent incidents have raised concerns over maritime safety.

Egyptian authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the sinking, though initial reports suggest the vessel was properly licensed and its crew certified. For now, it remains to be seen what will be uncovered from this this latest maritime disaster.