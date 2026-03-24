Subaru will reveal a new EV SUV next week

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Subaru is readying up to expand its electric lineup once again, teasing a brand-new EV SUV set to debut at the New York International Auto Show. While details are still under wraps, the company has already confirmed one headline figure: this upcoming model will deliver 420 horsepower, making it the most powerful production Subaru to date.

The teaser itself doesn't reveal much. A shadowy image shows the SUV driving along a coastal road, with only a few design cues visible. These include Subaru's now-familiar multi-pod LED lighting signature, an illuminated front logo, and roof rails.

As expected, the new EV will feature Subaru's all-wheel-drive system, a staple across its lineup. Combined with the 420 horsepower output, that suggests this could be a significantly more performance-oriented model than current offerings like the Solterra.