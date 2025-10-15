Subaru teases a brand new STI with an gas engine

HQ

It was a sad day in 2022 when Subaru announced that the 2022 WRX STI would be the last real STI generation with an international release and that going forward they would instead focus solely on their "milder" and more sensible models without rally heritage. Now, however, the Japanese car giant seems to have had time to regret it, which we at Gamereactor naturally see as a real sign of freshness. Apparently Subaru is working on both an electric STI and one with a petrol engine, which judging by the sketches, seems to be competing with the GR Corolla.

Motor1.com:

"Meanwhile, the Performance-B STI concept with a combustion engine looks like a proper GR Corolla-fighting hot hatch with a noticeably larger roof spoiler. It's not the first teaser we've seen. Subaru originally previewed the car in early June. The bulging fenders and overall front design suggest a WRX-based hatch. You'll also spot vents on either side of the hood scoop."