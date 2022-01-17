Subaru has lifted the curtain on an electric race car with over 1000 horsepower

HQ

A few days ago, at the Tokyo Auto Salon show, the automobile manufacturer, Subaru unveiled a look at a new concept electric car that it has been working on. The vehicle, known as the STI E-RA Concept is definitely one of the more ambitious EVs we've seen as of late, as the car, according to the press release, boasts a whopping 1,073 horsepower, thanks to four Yamaha-powered motors.

Said to be an all-electric race car, the car has been designed with the intention of setting a blistering lap time of 400 seconds (6 minutes 40 seconds) around the Nürburgring track in 2023. As for the first time the car will take the track, we're told that the plan is for the STI E-RA to start testing on Japanese circuits this year.

On top of the EV race car, Subaru also showed off a look at another all-electric car concept it has been working on. The Solterra STI Concept is an EV-SUV that will serve as a sport version of the same model SUV, and has differently styled body features including cherry-red under spoilers.

You can take a look at both car models below.

Subaru