Stylish video shows new game scenes from Scarlet Nexus

New gameplay and additional screenshots follow our interview with the game's director, Kenji Anabuki.

Earlier this week we published an interview with the game director of Scarlet Nexus, an anime-style action-RPG from publisher Bandai Namco. We spoke to Kenji Anabuki about various aspects of the production and although some of our questions have not been fully answered, we have received some exciting insights into the story, the battle system, and the creature design. Anabuki, who was also responsible for Tales of Vesperia back in 2008, will make sure to implement JRPG mechanics in Scarlet Nexus, he told us.

To accompany our interview, Bandai Namco provided us with some more information about the main character Yuito Sumeragi. In a series of tweets, we learned about his lineage and what role his important family plays in the futuristic city of New Himuka. A few of his psychic abilities were also addressed in the latest game scenes and we also got a few fresh screenshots.

