Stylish survival horror Mundaun will launch March 16

It has been revealed that Mundaun, a hand-penciled survival horror, will launch March 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The game is the work of one single developer and its story sees the protagonist investigating his grandfather's mysterious death within the titular mountain range.

Hidden Fields founder and developer Michel Ziegler said: "It's exciting to finally have a release date and share the experience of Mundaun with the passionate community that has been following the game over the past several years."

Along with the release date, a new behind-the-scenes look at the game has been revealed. This is planned to be a bi-weekly series that showcases Ziegler's inspirations and development process. You can watch the first episode here.