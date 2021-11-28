Cookies

Mundaun

Stylish survival horror Mundaun is receiving a physical Switch release courtesy of Super Rare Games

Only 4,000 copies will be made available.

Fans can now add a physical copy of hand-penciled survival horror Mundaun to their collections. A retail version on Switch limited to just 4,000 copies has just landed on the Super Rare Games store and can be purchased now for £32.40. Due to these extremely scarce quantities, though, copies are restricted to just two per user.

Along with a cartridge for the game, the retail copies also come with a handful of extras. Purchasers will receive a full-colour manual, an exclusive sticker, some interior art, and a set of three trading cards. Additionally, there are booster packs containing further cards that can be purchased standalone. These retail for £3.00 and are limited to just 450 copies.

Within our review of Mundaun, we said: "With its open-world structure and striking hand-pencil visual style, Mundaun certainly stands out from the crowded horror genre."

Mundaun

