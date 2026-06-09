Stuttgart Open: who's playing in the first ATP grass tournament after Roland Garros
Taylor Fritz will face Martín Landaluce in one of the first interesting matches of the ATP 250 in Stuttgart.
After Roland Garros, the grass court has started in Germany, with the Stuttgart Open, an ATP 250 tournament that used to be on clay until 2014, when it became the first grass tournament after the French Open. Last year, it had a high profile final in which Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev.
The eight seeded players of the BOSS Open (called that way for sponsored reasons) are:
- Ben Shelton
- Taylor Fritz
- Alexander Bublik
- Jiří Lehečka
- Tommy Paul (withdrew)
- Frances Tiafoe
- Davidovich Fokina (already eliminated in first round)
- Corentin Moutet
This years' edition has already started, with a first interesting duel between Taylor Fritz, second seed in Stuttgart, and Martín Landaluce. The 20-year-old Spaniard defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round and will face the American player on Wednesday.
Stuttgart Open matches on Tuesday June 9
On Monday, Mattia Bellucci also defeated seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and qualifier Gauthier Onclin defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. These are the matches scheduled for today, starting at 11:00 CEST.
- Roberto Bautista vs. Marcos Giron
- Yannick Hanfmann vs. Aleksandat Kovacevic
- Quentin Halys vs. Sho Shimabukuro
- Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Alexis Galarneau
- Tom Gentzsch vs. Rinky Hijikata
- Daniel Altmaier vs. Frances Tiafoe