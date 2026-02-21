Sturla Holm Laegreid, the "unfaithful biathlete", comes home with five medals but none gold, matching a 102-year record

HQ

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid became one of the unwanted protagonists of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, when he confessed his affair on live TV right after winning a bronze medal, crying after losing the love of his life because he cheated on her. It became one of the most talked-about topics early in the Games, and he later apologised, mainly to his ex girlfriend but also to his Norwegian compatriot who won gold in that event, as he overshadowed his victory -and his message dedicated to a late teammate- with his story.

Laegreid, however, became one of the most successful athletes of the Games, winning five medals, although none of them gold: bronze in 10 km sprint and 20 km individual and silver in 12.5 km pursuit, 15k km mass start and 4x7.5 km relay.

Laegried contributed to Norway's huge tally of 40 gold medals, leading the Winter Olympics table with 18 gold medals. Despite the objectively very successful achievement of winning five medals, the lack of gold means he becomes the most decorated Winter Olympian to not win a gold medal since Norwegian Roald Larsen in 1924.

The Olympics Games were a distraction for Laegreid, suffering after his cheating

After such an eventful Games, Laegreid said he is not looking forward to go back home. "It's been also kind of nice to be here in the bubble, don't really think about the real life, and really, you know, decide what thoughts I want to have, who I want to be around", he told Reuters.

Laegreid said before confessing his affair that it had been "the worst week of his life" and that he had "gold medal in life", but lost her.