Stupid Never Dies officially launches this October

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Stupid Never Dies - the game where you play as an incredibly weak zombie who has to fight off a world full of monsters in the hopes of thawing out the frozen human girl you've fallen in love with - has set its release date. The action-RPG launches on the 21st of October, or the 22nd depending on your region.

Coming from Capcom veterans who worked on series like Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, and more, Stupid Never Dies allows you to not only fight the hordes of monsters that have made Earth their home, but you can become them, too. Different monsters offer different powers when you eat them, letting you build an arsenal of abilities fit to take on the underworld.

The release date trailer itself is very short, and doesn't even focus primarily on our main character Davy. Instead, we take a look at the most important and hottest characters in Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers. We're not sure whether he's friend or foe, but we're hoping he's the former simply because of his incredibly cool design.