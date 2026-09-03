Stupid Never Dies Gameplay Preview: Monster Mash

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During my formative years, the video game Crash Bandicoot: Crash of the Titans proved to be a firm favourite. The ability to take control of the enemies you defeated and then use their powers to batter hoards of other enemies was incredibly fun, and when I saw that Capcom veterans forming the new studio GPTRACK50 Inc. were working on a similar mechanic in their debut Stupid Never Dies, I of course had to check the game out.

In the game, we follow protagonist Davy as he searches for a way to thaw out a frozen girl he's fallen in love with. The issue? He's a zombie, she's a human, and the whole world has become overrun by monsters. To save the day and find true love, Davy is going to have to flush himself down a toilet and head through layers of the underworld, fighting off against all manner of monsters.

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Stupid Never Dies starts you off in an abandoned mall that you've made your home. Thoughts of Dead Rising immediately came to mind, but this is just a hub area where you'll be able to swap upgrades for Davy, chat to some of the other helpful characters you meet on your adventure, and then choose to head out on another run. When you're not venturing in the depths of the underworld, you're really slow. Luckily, you don't have to waddle your way over to the toilet each time you want to start a fresh run, and you can just teleport there. The slowness is a funny bit of flavour, but it does make you wonder whether that flavour is worth it at times.

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Once you've kitted yourself with a new arm, leg, head, or anything else you'd like to change about Davy, you can flush yourself down into the underworld. There, you're nowhere near as slow, and you'll progress through a series of maps inspired by different historical periods if they were thrown into different ideas of hell. You fight against, smaller, jobber monsters and more elite enemies, the latter of which you can devour after beating to take their forms and powers.

We'll get to different monster forms in a moment, but first we'll discuss Davy. He's not totally useless in combat, and with his basic kit he can actually survive quite well. His attacks do enough damage to get your first monster form easily enough, and his smaller model means it can actually be preferable to shift to him when you're on defence. You also have your zombie bite to heal you back up mid combo, and a parry button which lets you deflect enemy attacks whenever they glow yellow. You can follow up that parry for massive damage, and like your bite your monster forms can use it as well as the basic Davy form.

The monsters come in all shapes and sizes, with them thankfully not just being reskins of each other. The werewolf plays completely differently from the harpy, for example, and monsters like the wisp are incredibly unique in their design and playstyle. Not all of them are made equal, but they all offer something interesting that makes you pick a new monster whenever you get the chance to try it out. The punk-rock aesthetic of Stupid Never Dies oozes through all its visuals, including the monster designs and abilities, adding another layer of flavour to make the game feel creatively cohesive and a simple joy to play.

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Where I might not be wholly convinced by Stupid Never Dies is in its run-based format. A lot of games tack on roguelike elements these days, perhaps to avoid being seen as 40-hour tasks to complete rather than a game to have fun with. However, Stupid Never Dies' run-based structure at times feels like it's destined to make the game feel overly repetitive over time. I can't say that for sure after just a short amount of time with Stupid Never Dies, but the core of the experience doesn't appear to need roguelite elements at its core. Individual levels, a linear campaign structure, might have offered a clearer connection with the main story. It seems the roguelite elements were borne from a desire not to want to waste player's time, but through that you're given the question of why should you spend the time in the first place?

Again, I've not played enough of Stupid Never Dies to say for sure if the roguelite structure represents any core issues, and throughout my time with the game I simply had tonnes of fun transforming into different monsters, working my way down the wacky, punk-rock underworld, and facing as many challenges as I could in the time given. Stupid Never Dies is as bright and as playful as I hoped it would be, with arcade-style combat that is a blast whether you're stuck as Davy or playing as one of his monstrous forms. Roll on October!