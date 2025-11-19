Stunt Paradise developers are still waiting for their Nintendo Switch 2 devkit: "Nintendo, please give it to us, finally"

During our recent trip to Lisbon to attend DevGAMM, we had the opportunity to catch-up with developer Brinemedia to talk all about their arcade racing hit Stunt Paradise. The popular game launched in March 2024 and came to most platforms, but it has yet to arrive with a dedicated version for the Nintendo Switch 2, something we had to ask the developers about to understand what was going on behind-the-scenes.

On this front, we queried founder Oleksii Netrebenko and software architect Vldyslav Podorozhnyi, to which Podorozhnyi explained.

"So, we already have a release for Nintendo Switch 1, we are still waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 dev kit, so Nintendo, please give it to us, finally."

He then added: "So, there is huge success, as Oleksii said, on Xbox and PlayStation, so that's our main focus, but we are going to expand to the mobile market as well and we're going to release the first part there and the second part as well, a little bit after the main release to the consoles and to the Steam."

Talking about the second game that was only announced a couple of weeks ago, we questioned the developers about what to expect. Netrebenko told us:

"In the second part, we made better graphics, better music design, improvement of level design."

Podorozhnyi then picked up and added: "Yeah, I can tell a bit more about the level design, so it will be crazier, it will be faster, there will be much more stunts you could make there, there will be also much more locations and more jets that are going to explode." He concludes on the point with: "Yes, we have a shark. We have a very, very big shark that is going to eat you alive."

Otherwise, for those wondering about multiplayer elements for the game, Podorozhnyi notes that "the idea of this game is not about collaboration, but on Stunt Paradise 3, perhaps, we're going to include something. In case the Stunt Paradise will be successful, which I have no doubt, in case Nintendo is going to send us the dev kit for the second part, so perhaps we're going to include something."

As for when we should expect to hear more about Stunt Paradise 2, the developers tell us that "in the next few months we'll publish some demo versions of this game."

Don't miss the full (and locally subtitled) interview with Brinemedia below.