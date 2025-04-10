Stunt designers will finally get recognised at the Oscars with a new category in 2027

HQ

The stunt community in Hollywood has been asking for years greater recognition for their work, and the Academy has finally agreed to create a new category at the Oscars. It will be titled Academy Award for Achievement in Stunt Design, and will be first awarded at the 100th Academy Awards in 2027, Variety has just reported.

David Leithch, former stunt performer and coordinator, and currently movie director and producer (Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and recently The Fall Guy, a film precisely about stunt performers) is the responsible for making it happen, leading an initiative and asking the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"For decades, stunt performers, coordinators, and action designers have played a crucial role in shaping the cinematic experience, often putting their bodies on the line to bring unforgettable moments to the screen", said Jeff Wolfe, president of the Stuntmen's Association. "This recognition validates the passion, innovation, creativity and hard work that go into every fall, fight, and fireball. It's not just a win for our industry—it's a win for storytelling."