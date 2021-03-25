LIVE

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All

Stunningly beautiful Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All announced

The title is coming this fall.

Unlike most other popular and classic comics from Belgium and France like Lucky Luke, Tintin and The Bluecoats, Asterix has always been a popular video game brand with well over 30 titles released (the last one, Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir, was released one year and four months ago).

Still, even with this being said, it was a long time ago since we were so hyped over a newly announced Asterix game as today. The developer Mr Nutz Studio and the publisher Microids has now revealed Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All, coming this fall for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. And this one seems to capture the design and feel of René Goscinny's and Albert Uderzo's comics like no Asterix game before.

Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All is a 2D beat 'em up were you get to... well beat people and creatures up. Gaul is still occupied by those pesky Romans, save from a little, tiny town that Caesar has failed to capture. As you are probably aware of, this is where Asterix and Obelix lives...

Check the stunning announcement teaser out below as well as a selection of screenshots. This beauty launches at some point this year and we'll get back to you as soon as we know more.

