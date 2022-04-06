Stunning Unreal Engine 5 tech demo from The Coalition

HQ

While Unreal from 1998 was the first title using Epic's popular game engine, which to this day carries the name Unreal Engine, there is no game that has made it more famous than Gears of War from 2006. It was made with Unreal Engine 3, and just recently, the Unreal Engine 5 was released.

So, what better what to show what it can do, than once again use Gears of War? That seems to be how Epic thought about this as they had a stream dedicated to this new tech yesterday, and one of the partners invited to demonstrate it was The Coalition. This is the studio that has been doing everything Gears of Wars related since Microsoft bought the franchise from Epic in 2014, and they have already confirmed that they are using this new tech.

The Coalition's studio technical director Kate Rayner confirms this is all running on an Xbox Series X:

"The coolest part is that we've got all these great visuals and animations running on an Xbox Series X, so that just gives you an idea of the visual fidelity and quality we're going to be able to create."

While the demo below does show off some truly impressive technology, and looks like it could be Gears of War related - it isn't. Still, it clearly indicates what we could expect from AAA Unreal Engine 5 games this generation, and we can't be the only ones that thinks that the future is now?