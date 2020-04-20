Cookies

GRIS

Stunning platformer Gris has sold more than 1 million copies

Nomada Studio's delightful platform adventure Gris has surpassed 1 million copies sold.

Do you remember Gris? The stunning, beautiful and artsy platform adventure thatwe praised in our review? The game has received a lot of positive feedback since it was initially released on PC and Switch in 2018, then this popular 2D puzzle game also made its way onto PS4 one year after its debut.

Now, we have heard some more good news. Just not long ago, the developer Nomada Studio revealed some impressive milestone the game just achieved:" We are thrilled to announce that GRIS has sold more than one million copies... crazy!! Thanks to our team, families, @devolverdigital and especially to all of you who made this possible❤️"

Along with the post they published a really cute artwork to celebrate 1 million copies sold, you can check it below.

GRIS

Oh, and, if you haven't played or just want to know more about Gris and the idea behind this amazing work, you can check the interviews we had with tech director Adrián Cuevas and creative director Conrad Roset.

GRISScore

GRIS
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"Nomada Studio should be proud of what it has created; this is an experience that will stay with you long after the controller is put down."



