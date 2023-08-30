Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Arco

Stunning pixel adventure Arco to launch next year

Planet of Llama.

As part of the Panic Games Showcase last evening, the indie publisher revealed a bunch of upcoming titles that it will be representing. Among the lot was a stunning pixel game known as Arco, a title that is being developed by four individuals (Franek Nowotniak, Max Cahill, José Ramón "Bibiki" García, and Antonio "Fáyer" Uribe), and will be coming to PC sometime next year.

The game is said to be a tactical action title where decisions you make shape the story. The narrative will take players through lush forests, sweeping plains, and blistering deserts, all as you lead four heroes on a vendetta against the infamous Red Company Gang.

You can check out the announcement trailer for Arco below, ahead of its release next year.

HQ

