Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Stunning new image from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory has broken its silence on the project and the new image looks stunning.

Ninja Theory seems to think it has been to long since we got any sign of life from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which was announced during the Game Awards 2019. After that, it's been almost completely silent, even though the trailer was rendered in real-time, which might indicate that the team has been working on it for quite some time.

Therefore they completely out of the blue posted a new image on Twitter yesterday, which is a "cinematic lighting experiment". We still haven't gotten a clue about the release date, but we think we all can agree this looks really good?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Expect Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime later this year, or perhaps more likely 2022.

