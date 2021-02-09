Stunning new image from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

You're watching Advertisements

Ninja Theory seems to think it has been to long since we got any sign of life from Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, which was announced during the Game Awards 2019. After that, it's been almost completely silent, even though the trailer was rendered in real-time, which might indicate that the team has been working on it for quite some time.

Therefore they completely out of the blue posted a new image on Twitter yesterday, which is a "cinematic lighting experiment". We still haven't gotten a clue about the release date, but we think we all can agree this looks really good?

Expect Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be released for PC and Xbox Series S/X sometime later this year, or perhaps more likely 2022.