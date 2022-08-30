Stunning "Link on Horseback" statue announced

HQ

If you like buying expensive video game memorabilia, you are surely familiar with First 4 Figures, a company creating some of the most authentic and good looking items out there. And now they've announced something that we suspect will make several of you throw money at them.

It is called Link on Horseback and is a resin statue based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's huge piece on 9.5kg with a height of 57cm, as as you probably have figured out already - it's not entirely wallet friendly.

There is currently an 'early bird' campaign running in which, which ends a week from now. I you pre-order it during this time, you'll get the Standard Edition for a measly $821.99, and the Exclusive Edition for $839.99. Your statue will be delivered during Q3 2023.

Check out a video presentation and some images of the Exclusive Edition below.