Stunning Aniimo trailer revealed during Tokyo Game Show

HQ

Yesterday, Microsoft held its Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 Broadcast and took the opportunity to showcase lots of exciting stuff, not least Forza Horizon 6, which is set to take place in Japan. But they also had some smaller projects, such as the very beautiful Aniimo.

It was already shown in June during Microsoft's big summer event, and got a lot of attention for its Pokémon-inspired setup and gorgeous graphics. In a new Tokyo Game Show trailer, we now get a slightly better look at this seemingly charming adventure.

A significant difference from the Pokémon series is that here you can transform into your monsters with a feature called Twine, which opens up completely new gameplay possibilities. The developers write the following in the press release:

"Pathfinder, something is happening in Idyll... Are you ready to embark on a new adventure in this dynamic, interactive, and expansive world to uncover all its hidden secrets? Along the way, you'll encounter a wide variety of Aniimos, and if you're lucky, you might even discover their rare and stunning Prismana forms! Collect, evolve, and Twine with your Aniimo as you explore the breathtaking world of Idyll. But beware, powerful enemies await! And only by standing united will we have the strength to defeat them. Together, we are stronger!"

Aniimo will be released on PC, Xbox, and smartphones in 2026, and it will be free-to-play. Check it out below, hopefully it can fill some of the void left by the Everwild cancellation when it launches next year for PC, Xbox Series SS/X and smartphones.