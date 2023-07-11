Stumble Guys is coming to console

As part of the [email protected] Showcase, developer Kitka Games has announced that it will be bringing its incredibly popular party game, Stumble Guys, to console gamers. Currently available on PC and mobile, the title will first be debuting on Xbox One and Xbox Series platforms, and will be featuring seamless progression and data between whatever platform you decide to play on.

For those who haven't heard of Stumble Guys, this is a party battle royale game built with multiplayer and social mechanics in mind. The game offers a wide array of different activities and game modes, including vehicular races, first-person modes, third-person events, tournaments, and a whole collection of player-created levels.

Stumble Guys also features broad customisation efforts that allow you to alter the appearance of your Stumbler by using an array of collectibles, skins, and emotes as you see fit.

While there is no exact release date for when Stumble Guys will be coming to Xbox consoles just yet, we are told that whenever it does arrive, it will soon after be getting crossplay as well.

Check out the Xbox announcement trailer for Stumble Guys below.